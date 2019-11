Warwickshire Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Whitemoor Road of Kenilworth.

The incident occurred after two male offenders dressed in black hoodies and tracksuit bottoms smashed the door window of a retail premises in Whitemoor Road of town.

Police crime

The offenders ran away on foot towards the nearby 'Black Pad' park.

It's unclear if anything was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 37 of November 19.