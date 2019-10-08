Kenilworth building company fined after worker falls from unprotected skylight

A Kenilworth building company has been fined after a roof worker fell about three and a half metres through an unprotected skylight opening.

Coventry Magistrates’ Court heard that on June 6 2018 a self-employed person working for Hamblett Building Services Limited at a site off Waverley Road in Kenilworth was injured when he fell through an unprotected skylight opening whilst attaching lathes to a roof in preparation for tiling.

The man sustained multiple fractures which could potentially have resulted in a fatality.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident found that skylight openings on this and other roofs on site had no collective or personal edge protection and that there was no scaffold or edge protection on the roof shared with neighbouring properties.

Where there was scaffold on site, there were unprotected openings on working platforms increasing the risk of falls from the scaffold.

Hamblett Building Services Limited of Warwick Road in Kenilworth pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005.

The Company has been fined £20,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,078.

Speaking after the case HSE inspector Tony Mitchell said “The risks associated from falls from height whilst working on a roof are widely known throughout the building industry. Failing to protect workers from this risk is inexcusable. Simple safety measures could have prevented this incident and the injuries to the worker.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety.