Kenilworth bookshop could be named as Britain's best small shop

A Kenilworth bookshop is in the running to be named as Britain's best small shop.

Last week, Kenilworth Books in Talisman square found out it was among 25 shops shortlisted for the Best British Shop awards, organised by Indie Retail.

Owner Judy Brook and business partner Tamsin Rosewell will be heading to the Houses of Parliament for the award ceremony on Tuesday November 13, where they will find out if they have earned the prestigious title. Two runners up will also be named.

Judy said: "It was a nice surprise (to be nominated), because you think there must be so many small businesses that applied for the award. It's great to be shortlisted."

Three other bookshops have also been nominated - and Judy admitted it would be strange to compete with them as she is good friends with the staff.

And said she would be happy whether they win or miss out.

Judy added: "If we win, it'll be lovely, and if we don't, it will still be a great experience. It'll be good to meet other small businesses too."

The Best Small Shops competition aims to celebrate independent shops and the role they play in shaping their communities.