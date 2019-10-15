Kenilworth book seller rescues bank vole that fell from roof

A Kenilworth book seller has rescued a bank vole that fell from the roof outside the bookshop she manages in Kenilworth.

Tamsin Rosewell, who runs the Kenilworth Books shop in Talisman Square, rescued the bank vole after it fell from the roof of the back of the building this morning

She has consulted the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital for advice, who also confirmed the animal was likely a bank vole.

Tamsin said: "I honestly thought it was dying. I just wanted it to be safe and warm and to have a chance. The undergrowth was sodden after yesterday’s rain.

"So I took it home with me. It has water and seeds and is warm and quiet.W

She has spent much of Tuesday taking care of the bank vole she has since named Hope.

According to the Wildlife Trusts charity the chestnut-brown bank vole is the smallest vole and can be found in hedgerows, woodlands, parks and gardens.

It eats fruit, nuts and small insects, but is particularly keen on hazelnuts and blackberries. Bank voles are very active and agile animals, and are frequently seen - they even visit bird tables. Bank voles do not hibernate.

Voles have blunter, rounder faces, smaller ears and eyes, and shorter tails than mice.

Tamsin added: "I thought it was dying but it suddenly looked perkier after an hour, so I called it Hope."