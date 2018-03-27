Kenilworth bike shop's charity ride cancelled due to horse fair

A postponed annual charity cycle ride organised by a Kenilworth cycle shop has now been cancelled as it clashes with the first horse fair of the year.

Mike’s Myton Ride, run by Mike Vaughan Cycles in High Street, was originally going to be held on Sunday March 11 but was cancelled because of delayed roadworks on the route.

The ride, which aims to raise money for Myton Hospices, was moved to Sunday April 29 after the route was re-planned. But no one at the shop realised that date clashed with the first horse fair of the year in Kenilworth.

Nicky Vaughan of Mike Vaughan Cycles said Warwick District Council did not allow them to hold the ride after police reportedly told the council they ‘had concerns’ about it being on the same day as the horse fair.

Nicky said: “It’s very frustrating. We don't usually get affected by the horse fair at this end of town. I've never had any problems with the fair.

"But it's such a shame that it has been prioritised over local events really."

She also said the shop’s staff could not afford to hold the ride in the summer, as demand shoots up when the cycling season is well underway and the shop needs to prioritise serving customers rather than taking time out holding events.

Mike's Myton Ride has been held annually since 2011, and last year's event raised a record £6,000 for Myton Hospices.

And Nicky still wanted to help the charity in some way despite the event being cancelled.

The shop will offer free safety checks on all children’s bikes over the Easter holidays in return for donations in their buckets in store.

And although riders that had already entered will automatically receive a refund for the entrance fee, Mike Vaughan Cycles is encouraging entrants to donate their entrance fee can be to Myton Hospices.

Anyone wishing to do this should contact the shop by emailing mike@mikevaughan.co.uk

Warwick District Council and Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comment.