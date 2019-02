A bell ringing group from Kenilworth has raised hundred of pounds for charity.

Last year the members of the bell ringers at St Nicholas' Church decided to raise money for the Myton Hospices, which have hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

The st nicholas church bell ringers with the cheque. photo submitted.

Often, members of the church sponsor bell ringing, celebrating a birthday or anniversary and the money raised is donated at the end of the year.

On January 30, the bell ringers presented a cheque for £400 to a representative from the Myton Hospices.