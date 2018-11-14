Kenilworth barber named as a 'super fan' of Cheltenham Festival

A horse racing fan and barber from Kenilworth who has been to every Cheltenham Festival since 1983 has been honoured as a 'super fan' by the racecourse.

Nick Bull, 49, has been recognised along with three other people as true 'super fans' of the festival after Cheltenham Racecourse asked its fans just how much they loved it.

Nick admitted he visited the festival for the first time when he should have been at school instead.

Not only that, Nick has cut the hair of many jockeys including Cheltenham Gold Cup winners Jim Culloty, Peter Scudamore, Graham Bradley and Olly McPhail.

After being made a super fan, he said: "I champion the festival as the greatest sporting event this country has to offer and have talked many people into experiencing it for the first time who then go on to visit year after year.

"For all these reasons above I feel that I justify being a super fan. I somehow always knew that my love of the races would be recognised."

The other super fans named by Cheltenham Festival are Becky Beresford from Bristol, Ronald Wooley from Manchester and Lynda Cooper from the Cotswolds.