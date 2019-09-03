Kenilworth art exhibition features historic landmarks of the town

A local Kenilworth artist will have her art on display and for sale at an exhibition this week at the Kenilworth Library.

The exhibition features art by Gillie Carrington, who lives in Kenilworth and specialises in water colour paintings.

Kenilworth High Street painting

She said: "My most recent work is of Kenilworth you know the old cottages, the pubs and the green way."

The exhibition includes water colour paintings of just every historic building in Kenilworth.

People can also pick up a water colour painted bookmark or two of some of Kenilworth most famous landmarks such as Kenilworth Castle, The Abbey Ruins and the clock tower among others.

All of the paintings and sculptures are for sale. The profits from the sale of the art will go to a local homeless charity.

Gillie said: "Winter is coming so I just wanted to try and help. Last year I had an exhibition to help the Syrian refugees. We raised £1,500."

The art exhibition is held at the Kenilworth Library from Monday August 2 to Saturday August 7.

The art exhibition will be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be open from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The art exhibition's last day is Saturday September 7 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

She added: "I need to reason to paint so I paint to raise money for charity. My passion at the moment is the homeless."

She called the 'High Street' painting her favourite among the several dozen Kenilworth related paintings part of the exhibition.

Gillie's signature on each Kenilworth painting is two magpies.

Gillie's very latest work is three small post card size paintings of the 12 pubs of Kenilworth, which come as a set.

She plans to have the pub paintings printed as cards to have for sale before Christmas.

Gillie added: "I sketched and took photographs. I was out everyday for the last two months."

Gillie finds it hart part ways with her art, but knows the money will go to a good cause.

She added: "I find it really hard to sell my artwork. It's difficult to put a worth to it. I call them my little family. All my art is very precious to me."