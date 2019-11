With the forthcoming General Election on December 12, the candidates for the seat of Kenilworth and Southam have now officially been announced.

We gave each of them a chance to write their pitch to our readers on why you should vote for them.

The general election will take place on December 12.

To see their replies, click on the individual links below (in alphabetical order).

Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrats)

Alison Firth (Green)

Nicholas 'Blunderbuss' Green (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Anthony Tucker (Labour)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative)