Kenilworth Air Cadets hosting recruitment night

The Kenilworth Air Cadets will host a recruitment evening tonight (Thursday September 26) at Kenilworth School.

The recruitment evening will be held from 7 to 8.30pm.

Kenilworth Air Cadets

The Air Cadets is a large youth organisation with girls and boys joining from age 12 to 20.

To be eligible youth must be at least aged 12 and in year 8 of school. They meet every Monday and Thursday nights from 7 to 8.30pm.

Flight Lieutenant James Carter, the Commanding Officer at the 496 Kenilworth Air Cadets, said: "We take part in many different activities from powered flying and gliding to the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

"The cadets can also attend camps all over the UK and the world. In fact one of my cadets along with myself went to Namibia in Africa on a three-week expedition last year, and last month we returned from Holland."