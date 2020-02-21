Keep NHS Public group raises cooncerns over merger of three clincal commissioning groups across Warwickshire and Coventry

The South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public (SWKONP) group has expessed concerns over the merger of three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across Warwickshire and Coventry.

As things stand, the group is opposing the merger "unless existing lines of public accountability of health and social care commissioning are retained".

The group has said: "At present, there is a system of local representation and accountability of local CCGs based on the representation on their Boards of local doctors and local public and patient representatives.

"We have six South Warwickshire CCG doctor representatives, including the chair.

"These people are locally accountable to the South Warwickshire public. A similar pattern of doctor representation exists in Coventry and Rugby CCG and in North Warwickshire CCG.

"CCGs also have Lay Members representing the public.

"SWCCG has a Governing Body Lay Member for Public and Patient Involvement (at present Catherine White). Coventry and Rugby CCG has two Lay Members for Public and Patient Involvement, including one for Equality.

"Warwickshire North CCG has one Lay Member for Public and Patient Involvement and an Observer from his local PPG and a Patients Advocacy Forum.

"Since the 2012 Health and Social Care Act, and the establishment of CCGs, the inclusion of doctors and lay representatives on CCG Boards has been the one avenue for local accountability that we, the public, have.

"Lest we forget, the commissioning of health services is tax-payer funded and it should be answerable to the public.

"This avenue of accountability, and these roles, must not be lost.

"The purpose of merging the three CCGs is to provide one legal body to commission services for the new Coventry and Warwickshire ‘Integrated Care System’ (ICS), to be formed by 2021, combining NHS health care and social care.

"As the ICS is not itself a body recognised in law, which can commission services, the merged CCG does this job for it.

"But the merged CCG provides no guarantee of retention of local accountability, which is at present devolved to the three CCGs.

"How many doctors and lay representatives will there be from each of the previous CCGs in the merged CCG?

"How will they be appointed and how will they be accountable to the public?

"This is a crucial question, because the proposed ICS will be commissioning, via the CCG, long-term contracts for 10 - 15 years, worth billions of pounds, using our tax payers' money.

"SWKONP put these issues before our councillors at the Warwickshire County Council Adult Social Care and Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee on January 13th 2020.

"Now that the planned merger of the CCGs has been approved, we will keep up the pressure for transparency and accountability.

"Local doctor and public lay representation with local accountability must be retained in the new, merged CCG.