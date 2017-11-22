Juveniles arrested in Warwick after string of offences

Two juveniles have been arrested following a string of incidents in Warwick, police have said.

Over the past few weeks, Warwick Safer Neighbourhoods Team have received reports of anti-social behaviour, assaults on members of the public, damage to vehicles and on Sunday a police vehicle was damaged as a result of two juveniles running over it.

These offences took place around Hampton Road area and the town centre.

And yesterday (Tuesday November 21) the safer neighbourhoods team said: “Thanks go to residents for information leading to them being identified and sending video footage - two juveniles were arrested today and interviewed by police.

“They have been released under investigation while further enquiries continue.

“Warwick District Safer Neighbourhoods Team together with partner agencies will not tolerate indiscriminate acts of damage to property and assaults on members of our community, wherever possible we will arrest and deal with offenders, irrespective of their age.

“If anyone has further information regarding incidents of damage or antisocial behaviour please contact us on 101 or via our website.”