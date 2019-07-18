Judges run rule over Leamington in Bloom efforts

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society's Heart of England in Bloom competition have visited Leamington to decide if the town should retain its Gold Award in the Small City category.

Joe Heydon and Emma Sibbing enjoyed a presentation at the town hall about the activities of the Leamington in Bloom group in 2018/19 and afterwards were escorted on a guided tour of the town - including the newly renovated Pump Room Gardens, the Railway Gardens at the Leamington Spa Station, the Canal gardens near Clemens Street, and the Green Flag winning Jephson Gardens.

Left to right: Cllr Bill Gifford (Mayor of Leamington Spa), Emma Sibbing, Joe Heydon, Cllr George Illingworth (Chair of Warwick District Council)

The judges’ tour also included a stop off at Whitnash Primary School where enthusiastic, green fingered pupils showed off their horticultural efforts in their blooming school gardens.

A warm welcome was also forthcoming for the judges at Painting’s Plantation at Campion School where staff and volunteers showcased the hard work done to transform this area which contains an interesting mixture of trees and shrubs as well as a sensory garden, pond, sheltered seating areas and is home to a variety of wildlife.

This year’s tour concluded with a delicious lunch at the award-winning Newbold Comyn Arms .

The judges were thanked for their visit by the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Bill Gifford, the chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr George Illingworth and members of the Leamington in Bloom committee.

Leamington's result will be announced in September.