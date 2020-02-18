Job seekers in Leamington can 'energise' their efforts at Brunswick Healthy Living Centre club

Job seekers in Leamington are being encouraged to 'energise' their efforts at sessions taking place at the Brunswick Healthy Living Centre.

Work relationship officer Rachel Cefai has been running services at the centre in Old Town since September.

Energise Employment Club logo

The Energise Employment Club takes place at the centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 2pm.

At the club, people can use the centre's computers for free to search and apply for jobs.

They can also receive free information, advice and guidance if required including help with creating a CV, setting up an email account and writing a personal statement.

A computer club where individuals can come along and receive help and support to improve their digital skills and build their confidence in using computers also runs at the centre

And from Monday April 6 there will be one to one Energise Employment appointments at both the Brunswick Hub and Lillington Library.

Rachel said: "These services are set up to focus on individual ambitions and aspirations, to be specialised and person-centred and based on understanding and trust.

"Working is good for our mental wellbeing and health, it contributes to our happiness, helps us build confidence and self-esteem as well as financially rewarding us.

"Being in work keeps us busy, challenges us, gives us a sense of pride, identity and personal achievement. For individuals to change their behaviour they need to have the capability, motivation and opportunity.

"We are aiming to help, support and encourage participants to change their patterns of behaviour by improving their skills as well as confidence.

"This will help move candidates in the right direction towards finding work."

Between October and December 2019 the club helped 19 people find paid employment while four others found volunteering roles and three found work experience placements.

There is also a community café on site where visitors can have a coffee, snack or lunch.

For more information call 422123, email rachelcefai@brunswickhlc.org.uk or visit www.brunswickhlc.org.uk