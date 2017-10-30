Jewellery valuation day in Kenilworth with TV expert raising money for NSPCC

A jewellery valuation day in Kenilworth featuring a TV antiques expert will raise money for children’s charity the NSPCC.

The valuation day will take place at st Francis of Assisi Church Hall in Warwick Road on Thursday November 9 from 10am to 4pm.

And Kate Bliss of BBC antique shows Bargain Hunt and Flog It will be on hand to value people’s jewellery on the day.

Kate said: “I love coming to Kenilworth. The people are so friendly and we had some great finds when I was here in September including a gorgeous silver candelabra and a little gold tooth pick.

“I’d urge anyone sitting on silver, jewellery or watches that may be of value to bring them to me for assessment.”

Money will be raised for the NSPCC through sales of homemade cake, tea and coffee.

Coins expert Don Collins will also be there from 10am to 2pm.