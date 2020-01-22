Jewellery stolen during Warwick burglaries

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of property, including jewellery during two burglaries in Warwick.

The two burglaries occurred between Friday January 10 and Friday January 17.

The first burglary occurred between Friday January 10 and Monday January 13 after offenders broke into a property in Hebden Avenue, Warwick by smashing the back door.

Once inside a messy search was made and items of jewellery were stolen.

Anyone with information about the Hebden Avenue burglary people can call police on 101 quoting incident 208 of January 13.

The second burglary occurred at a property in Blacklow Road, Warwick between Friday January 10 and Friday January 17.

Offenders carried out an untidy search during which drawers were emptied. A small quantity of household items were taken.

Anyone with informaton about the Blacklow Road burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 353 of January 17.

If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information that may relate to either of these incidents please call Warwickshire Police on 101 of call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.