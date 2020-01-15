Jewellery and children's clothing among items stolen during Leamington home burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of jewellery and children's clothing during a home burglary in the Blackdown area of Leamington.

The burglary occurred at a house in Sandy Lane, Blackdown.

Police

The burglary occurred during the overnight hours of Tuesday January 14 and this morning (Wednesday January 15).

Police believe jewellery, children's clothing, car seats, cutlery, keys and other small items were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 67 of January 15.