International dance company to perform at Leamington Rotary Club's annual dinner

Internationally known dance company Motionhouse will have top billing when they appear at a charity dinner in Leek Wotton next month.

Motionhouse will be giving a short live dance performance at Leamington Rotary Club’s annual charity dinner at Warwickshire Golf Club on March 20.

Motionhouse dancers in action.

The dance company, which has created an exciting range of work for theatres and outdoor performances across the UK, Europe and beyond, was founded by executive director Louise Richards, Leamington Business Person of the Year in 2015, and artistic director Kevin Finnan, the choreographer and movement director of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

With a wide-ranging education and participation programme in the local area and further afield, Motionhouse is supported by Arts Council England, a significant measure of success in the arts sector.

Rotary president Colin Robertson, said: “We have been extremely lucky in getting Motionhouse to appear for us, and many thanks go to Louise Richards, who will also be our guest speaker.”

The dinner, which has attracted speakers such as television news presenters, the CEO of Sainsbury's and the captain of the Queen Mary II, raises thousands of pounds from the event each year for local charities and international relief programmes.

The evening will include an auction, held by local Leamington estate agent and auctioneer James Hawkesford, and will feature a morning on the gallops in the Cotswolds, a day with a vet, a visit to Mailbox to watch BBC TV Midlands Today and meet the presenters, a one-hour Spitfire flight simulator at Warwick Flight Experience, dinner at local restaurants La Coppola and Queans, rounds of golf at Leamington and a weekend in a Devon hotel, together with many other auction lots and raffle prizes.

Tickets are £40 and are available from Michael Dorr on 07976 720556 or by emailing jml.dorr@outlook.com