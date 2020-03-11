Inspiring young people in Warwick district recognised at second Children of Courage awards

Inspiring young people in the Warwick district have been recognised at the second Children of Courage awards.

The awards are organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon and they recognise and reward young people for their strength in adversity.

Cllr George Illingworth, chairman of Warwick District Council, Sarah Brown marketing manager at Warwick Castle and Norman Byrne, President of the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon. Photo by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography.

Young people who were nominated for the awards were put forward by schools and other local organisations for their courage in dealing with and overcoming serious illness/disability or caring for relatives.

This year the Children of Courage Awards took place on Tuesday (March 10) at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth and four young people were nominated in the awards.

These were:

Alexandra Newman from Kenilworth School

Jai S Nagra from Round Oak School

Roxy Thomas from Arnold Lodge

Simon Dodd from Myton School

Tom White from Myton School (one of last years recipients) was a key note speaker at the ceremony and gave a talk on living with his condition, Cerebral Palsy.

Alexandra Newman from Kenilworth School. Photo by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography

Norman Byrne, president of the Warwick Avon Rotary and Sarah Brown, marketing manager at Warwick Castle, presented the trophies certificates and book tokens to all the children.

Warwick Castle was the main sponsor of the awards this year.

Norman said: "Today’s youngsters are exposed to many pressures and challenges that didn’t exist when many of us in this room were young so we should salute those who successfully navigate their way through this rapidly changing and uncertain world.

"Then there are those young citizens who display outstanding courage and tenacity to overcome exceptional difficulties or hardships.

Jai S Nagra from Round Oak School. Photo by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography.

"We are truly amazed how some young people manage to overcome such obstacles and then go on to contribute so much to others.

"This awards ceremony is intended to recognise some exceptional young people and let them know that society admires their courage and what they have achieved."

The Rotary Club of Warwick Avon would like to thank their sponsors: Warwick Castle, Ginger Art of Print, Benfield group Holdings, The Holiday Inn, Kenilworth Books and Timpsons.

Roxy Thomas from Arnold Lodge. Photo by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography.