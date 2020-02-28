Information wanted Warwick primary school burglary

IT equipment was stolen during the burglary of a primary school in Warwick.

Police described the amount taken as 'substantial' - but the school say that is not correct and it was only a small amount of iPads.

Police

The burglary occurred at Newburgh Primary School in Kiplings Avenue between 5.30am on Monday February and 6.30am on Tuesday February 25.

A Newburgh Primary School spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an incident of theft at Newburgh Primary School. "Overnight on the February 24 an isolated area of the school was broken into and a small number of electrical devices were stolen.

"Parents have been informed and the school is open, and pupils are safe.

"Whilst damage during access to the site was limited, steps are being taken to minimise the risk of this happening again.”

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information.There is no description of the offenders currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 55 of February 25.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.