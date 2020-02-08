Information wanted on attempted burglary at Cubbington pub

Warwickshire Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a pub in Cubbington last week.

Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of attempted burglary at a public house in Church Hill, Cubbington, Leamington Spa.

Police

The attempted burglary occurred between 12:15 and 9am on Wednesday February 5.

Unknown offenders attempted to force the front door. Failing to gain entry the offenders attempted to force the cellar door, but again failed to enter the premises.

No description of offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 116 on February 5.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.