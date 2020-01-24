Information wanted in trailer theft from Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of a trailer from a property in Kenilworth.

The theft occurred after offenders removed locks from a gate and entered a yard in Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth.

Police

Offenders stole a Williams twin axle trailer.

The theft occurred during the overnight hours between Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23.

Anyone with information about the trailer theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 283 of January 23.

If you think that you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.