Information wanted in Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of power tools during a burglary in Kenilworth.

The burglary happened after the offenders entered the rear of a property in Castle Road, Kenilworth.

Police

The offenders gained entry to an unlocked outbuilding on the property and stole some power drills.

The burglary occurred between Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26.

Anyone with information about the Castle Road burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 345 of February 26.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111