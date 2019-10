Warwickshire Police are looking for information in to the burglary of a property in St Nicholas Avenue in Kenilworth.

Offenders entered the property after smashing a rear door of the property and some documents and valuables.

The burglary occurred between 8am on Saturday October 12 and 3pm on Tuesday October 15.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 284 of October 15.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.