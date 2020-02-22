Information wanted in damages caused to Radford Semele church

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in damages caused to a church in Radford Semele.

The incident occurred after unknown offender(s) caused damage to a window at St. Nicholas Church, Church Lane, Radford Semele.

Police

A pane of glass on a leaded window was smashed.

There were no signs of suspect(s) attempting to gain entry.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm on Friday February 14.

If you have information relating to the above offence, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 23/8277/20.

Alternatively call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.