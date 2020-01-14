Information wanted in Burton Green attempted burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the attempted burglary of a property in Burton Green near Kenilworth.

Offenders forced off the lock on a front door of property at Hodgetts Lane, Burton Green, Kenilworth.

Police

The door was damaged, but no access was gained to the property.

The attempted burglary occurred between 12 and 9am this morning (Tuesday January 14).

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 88 of January 14.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.