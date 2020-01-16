Information wanted in burglary of Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are investigating the burglary of a property in Kenilworth yesterday (Wednesday January 15).

Offenders broke into a property in Clinton Lane, Kenilworth by forcing the locks on the rear doors of the property.

Police

Keys to two motor vehicles were stolen, but no vehicles in the vicinity were stolen.

The burglary occurred between midnight and 620am on Wednesday January 15.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 321 of January 15.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.