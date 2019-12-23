Information wanted in burglary of Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are investigating a burglary at a Kenilworth property last week.

Offenders broke into a property in Rouncil Lane, Kenilworth.

Police

Once inside the offenders carried out a very until search. It is not clear at this stage what, if anything, has been taken.

The burglary occurred between Friday December 13 and Friday December 20.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 317 of December 20.

Police are reminding householders if they are going away for a few days to make sure they take sensible steps to protect their home and property.

Police also suggest people can make the following crime prevention steps:

- Residents get a neighbour to pop in and out to draw the curtains in the evening and draw them in the morning if you can and ask them to remove any post that's been delivered.

- Put some lights on time clock devices so that when the evening comes lights go on in your home.

- Don't leave vehicle keys inside the home if you are leaving your vehicles at home whilst you are away.

- If you haven't got one think about a monitored burglar alarm.

- Consider infra-red operated security lights that come on when people approach your home.

- If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.