Information wanted in burglary attempt at Moreton Morrell church

Warwickshire Police are investigating the attempted burglary of a church in the village of Morteton Morrell.

Unknown offenders attempted to force entry into the church via the main door, causing approximately £2,000 worth of damage.

Police

Entry into the church was unsuccessful.

The attempted church burglary occurred during the overnight hours between February 8 and February 9.

Anyone with information about the attempted church burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 111 of February 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.