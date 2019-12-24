Information wanted in attempted robbery in Kenilworth on Christmas Eve

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in an attempted robbery today (Christmas Eve) in Talisman Square, Kenilworth.

Two offenders on a green and white motorcycle attempted a robbery on premises in Talisman Square, Kenilworth.

Police

The robbery occurred between 3.45pm and 4.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday December 24).

The offenders were unsuccessful and made off empty handed on the motorcycle in a direction of unknown travel.

It is reported that the registration number plate on the motorcycle had been taped over.

Anyone in the Kenilworth town centre this afternoon is asked to call police if they saw anything suspicious. Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 273 of December 24.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.