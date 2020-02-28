Industry accreditation for Leamington leisure centre

Excellent performance has led to a Leamington leisure centre to achieving a top industry accreditation.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Warwick District Council, has been awarded the status of ‘excellent’ following a tough assessment by Quest, the UK’s quality benchmarking scheme for sports and leisure.

The swimming pool at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre

The assessment looked at all aspects of the centre’s performance, from hygiene and cleanliness to customer services and the quality of its facilities.

Members were also asked to give their opinions and the site underwent a rigorous inspections process before being given the final stamp of approval.

Quest was established in 1996 and is the best-known improvement programme within the leisure sector.

It defines industry standards and encourages the ongoing development of facilities and services.

Gary Titford, general manager at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, said: “I am delighted that Newbold Comyn has been awarded ‘excellent’ status by Quest on its first attempt, and I’m very proud of the ongoing hard work of our colleagues that has resulted in such a prestigious accolade.

“We are now ranked 13th in that bracket which is a testament to our commitment to providing the best service and experience possible for our customers. It has been a real team effort and I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for culture at Warwick District Council, said: “Congratulations to all the team at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre for achieving Excellent in Quest.

“While we might consider such a result as normal given St Nicholas Park got the same score, the reality is that it is exceptional for both sites to achieve this score on the first cycle of Quest and a real credit to Everyone Active and the staff who work at the sites.

“The award not only recognises the consistently high-quality services delivered by staff and the top-class facilities on offer to customers at the centre, it also acknowledges the extra effort by Everyone Active to engage the community and improve people’s health and wellbeing through fun, affordable activity.”

For more information about Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/newbold-comyn-leisure-centre