Individuals need to improve, says Holleran after drubbing

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says their mauling at Altrincham was a timely wake-up call for his high-flying side.

Brakes, who went into the clash at Moss Lane in the National League North play-off places, were clinically picked off by their hosts, with two goals in injury time contributing to a somewhat flattering margin of victory for the Robins.

And Holleran admitted his side had let their standards slip.

“It wasn’t a 5-0 game and I was disappointed with two or three of the goals and disappointed with our shape in the last 20 minutes,” said Holleran.

“It’s a reminder to all what happens if you are below par.

“But it’s not the first time we’ve had a spanking in this division and it won’t be the last.

“They make the pitch so big and when they have their tails up, like Saturday, there is no worse team to be playing.

“But now it’s all about how we respond.

“We’ve got a home game against Farsley to get our teeth into and we are looking for a massive improvement in performances individually and a massive improvement in our combinations and in turn that will lead to better results.”

Brakes will be missing Connor Gudger tomorrow, with the left-back ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in the win over Kettering Town last month.

It leaves a huge void to fill but Holleran believes he has got players within the squad capable of covering for his absence.

“It’s a real blow. People who watch us consistently know how important he is for us.

“We lost him for eight weeks last season and it was tough.

“However, we’ve got Cieron Keane and Jack Lane and hopefully they can step up and fill the void.”

n Brakes have been drawn at home to Northern Premier League Division One South East side Chasetown in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The tie will be played at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium on Saturday September 21 (3pm).