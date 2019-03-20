Independent Leamington electrical retailer Wall’s set for move from town centre

When Brian Wall closes his Leamington shop for the last time at the end of April he will be able to look back on a long and successful run of trading in the town centre.

Brian is moving his entire Wall’s electrical retail business to its Lillington branch at 98 Cubbington Road, which is undergoing a refurbishment and expansion, after more than 40 years of running two shops across the area.

Wall's in Leamington. Image from Google Maps.

Brian said he would miss trading in the town centre but that operating solely from a premises which he owns himself, as opposed to also having to pay the rising costs of running the Warwick Street branch in Leamington, is now the right move for the business.

He said: “There can’t be a better town centre in the Midlands with its combination of parks and architecture but the cost of operating a shop here is becoming very expensive for retailers.

“The customers have been fantastic - some have been coming back since I started up in the early 1970s, I’m really grateful for them and that’s really why we haven’t just closed the business because of the staff we have and the loyalty of our customers.”

When Brian and Robert Brash started their television repair business in 1970 most families only had one TV showing just two BBC and one ITV channels.

Wall's in Lillington. Image from Google Maps

There were no video recorders or online catch-up services at that time so when the TV set failed people needed a fast and reliable repair service, and this is what the firm provided.

Wall’s gradually expanded to become the leading independent electrical retailer in Leamington offering a selection of kitchen appliance and home entertainment products from global manufacturers.

The move to the Lillington branch will allow for more space to display a wider range of products under one roof.

Brian said: “Things are likely to be chaotic for a couple of months but after that there will be many advantages of operating the whole business from one location, which will continue to include our repair department.”

Members of the Leamington town centre business community have praised Brian for his efforts over the years.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “Brian has been a tireless supporter of the town centre, representing independent businesses for many years.

“His business is also well known for offering exceptional customer service and I am sure many people will be sad to see him go.

“In particular he has successfully campaigned on issues relating to parking and development and volunteered a significant amount of time meeting with council executives as well as supporting BID and the Leamington Chamber of Trade.

“On behalf of the BID Leamington board, we want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation and wish him the very best for the future.”

Julie McGarrigle, chairwoman of the chamber of trade, added: “Brian has been a huge asset to the whole of the Chamber and has always had a huge passion for Leamington and the smaller retailers, trying to ensure it remains a vibrant and flourishing town centre.”

The Relocation Sale will start soon at the Warwick Street store when a selection of display products will be on offer at reduced prices.