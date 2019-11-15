St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

In pictures: Your photos of the flood waters around Warwick and Leamington

This are the views today (Friday) around Leamington and Warwick, after yesterday's heavy rain

Rain fell again today, with flood warnings issued, although it was not as heavy as yesterday's downpours.

Newbold Comyn. Photo by Dave Whatton.
Photo by Dave Whatton.
Floods near Wellesbourne. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station
Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station
St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
