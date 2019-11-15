In pictures: Your photos of the flood waters around Warwick and Leamington

Rain fell again today, with flood warnings issued, although it was not as heavy as yesterday's downpours.

Newbold Comyn. Photo by Dave Whatton. Photo by Dave Whatton. other Buy a Photo

Floods near Wellesbourne. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station other Buy a Photo

St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

View more