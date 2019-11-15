In pictures: Your photos of the flood waters around Warwick and Leamington
This are the views today (Friday) around Leamington and Warwick, after yesterday's heavy rain
Rain fell again today, with flood warnings issued, although it was not as heavy as yesterday's downpours.
Newbold Comyn. Photo by Dave Whatton.
Photo by Dave Whatton.
other
Floods near Wellesbourne. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station
Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station
other
St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
other
St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday November 15.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
other
View more