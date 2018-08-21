In pictures: Warwickshire Pride 2018

More than 5,000 got into the spirit of Warwickshire Pride in Leamington last Saturday.

This was the largest attendance to date for the annual event which celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) life and culture.

The crowds were entertained by The Cheeky Girls, as well as many local acts including Shanade, Taylor-Louise and Leamington’s famous drag queen Sassi Afrika.

Fairground rides and zorbing proved popular with families and young people, while Warwickshire Pride sponsor Mister V Street Food kept people fed.

An after party took place at Big Cat Coma, with the celebrations continuing to the early hours of Sunday. Event organiser Daniel Brown said it was the “biggest and best so far”.

Warwickshire Pride will return in 2019 and anyone wishing to be involved can visit www.warwickshirepride.co.uk for more information.