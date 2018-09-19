IN PICTURES: Warwick Dragon Boat Festival 2018

The annual Warwick Dragon Boat Festival, which took place at the weekend, has been heralded a success.

The event, which took place last Sunday, is run jointly by the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon and Warwick Boats in support of Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

300 competitors, in 19 teams, took part in the event with many teams turning up in fancy dress.

Each team had three qualifying runs over the 200m course.

The final winners were a team from Philip Hughes Construction who raced under the team name of Builders Bums.

Close behind, in second place, came a team from JLR whose team name was JLR Dragons.

There was also a competition for the best dressed team.

The joint winners were ‘Uniformed Unicorns’ from Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Minions from the Nuffield Health Club.

The money is still coming in but the organisers are hoping that the day will have raised around £15,000.