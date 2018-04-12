IN PICTURES: The Warwick Half Marathon 2018

More than 1650 people laced up their running shoes last weekend for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) annual Warwick Half Marathon.

The Warwick Half Marathon, which started and finished at Warwick Racecourse, saw runners cover 13.1 miles through the countryside and villages.

This year also saw the first year of family fun runs taking place with a 5k and 2.5k event, which took place around the Racecourse during the half marathon.

This was the sixth year that the event has taken place and those who took on the challenge helped to raise £90,000 for the British Heart Foundation, which is set to rise as participants collect sponsorship money.

Hayley Reynolds, Event Organiser at the BHF said: “Without the dedication and commitment of our inspiring runners, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part, everyone who supported our runners and all of our volunteers. The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me, there were stories which bought me to tears and they reminded me of how important it is that the event takes place and raises the much needed funds.

“It’s always incredible to see hundreds of people take on such a tough challenge and unite in the fight against heart disease, however I believe it was more special yesterday after the postponement in March, our runners had trained for longer than they anticipated and we were so grateful for their support.

“I would also like to thank those who took part in the family fun runs, it was our first year of introducing the events and we had children as young as three years old taking on a 2.5k.

“I was delighted to see children and adults of all ages stepping out to support the BHF.”