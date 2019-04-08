The runners cross start line.

In pictures: The 2019 Regency 10K Run in Leamington

Thousands of participants took part in the Regency 10K Run in Leamington yesterday (Sunday April 7).

Are you in any of the photographs we have from the event?

Isobel Rose, Jodie Charley, Jackie Stuart, all from Sphinx Athletics Club in Coventry
Rob Milne, Ben Hunt, Johhny O'Grady, all from Coventry
(left to right): (back row) Usman Anzal, Qasim Alyas, Shakil Mahmodd, Yaqaub Saleh, Tauqir Shah; (front row): Anzal Hanif, Qasam Ali, Falak Naweed
Wayne Taylor, Connor Taylor, Paula O'Hanlon, Kelly Sanders, all from Leamington
