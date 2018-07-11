IN PICTURES: SCBU Fest in Leamington raises thousands of pounds

A festival that was held in Leamington last weekend has raised £3,000 for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

SCBU Fest, which took place last Sunday at Jephson Gardens, was organised by fundraisers Lucy Field and Nicki Scott, who raised £10,000 last year for the unit and are trying to match it again this year.

Lucy said: “It was an absolutely fabulous day, the sun shone and we had so many visitors including MP Matt Western, the Mayor of Warwick and the Mayoress of Leamington and we raised £3,750.58.

“We want to thank everyone who attended, everyone who entered our raffle, gave donations, the stall holders, the people who came out in the heat to support us and our wonderful volunteers.”

Nicki said: “It was an absolute honour to see the community come together to support a cause so special to us both.

“We are already planning next year so please get in touch if you’d like to be involved and have a look at our Facebook page for all the other events we are running this year.

“We absolutely couldn’t have done it without our superstar volunteers too. You rock.”

For more information about future events by Lucy and Nicki search for “raising money for Warwick Special Care Baby Unit” on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of Bailey Lamburn at Offspring Photography.