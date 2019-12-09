In pictures: Santas dash through Leamington for annual 5k event

Hundreds of people took part in the event, which started in Victoria park. The event helps to raise much-needed money for the hospices.

The Santas setting off in Victoria Park. Photo by Allan Jennings other Buy a Photo

