In pictures - Rotary Club of Warwick Avon's Children of Courage awards

The awards recognise and reward young people for their strength in adversity.

Young people who were nominated for the awards were put forward by schools and other local organisations for their courage in dealing with and overcoming serious illness/disability or caring for relatives.

This year the Children of Courage Awards took place on Tuesday (March 10) at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth and four young people were nominated in the awards.

These were: Alexandra Newman from Kenilworth School, Jai S Nagra from Round Oak School, Roxy Thomas from Arnold Lodge, Simon Dodd from Myton School

Tom White from Myton School (one of last years recipients) was a key note speaker at the ceremony and gave a talk on living with his condition, Cerebral Palsy.

