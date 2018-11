The event included entertainment from the Touch FM stage, a fair, a switch on for the Leamington Rotary Club's Tree of Light as part of its fundraising campaign for the Myton Hospices and the switching on of the town's Christmas lights.

1. Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Pictured: Chasing Deer (Headline act). Mike Baker jpress Buy a Photo

2. Leamington Lights switch on 2018 Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Pictured: Chloe Winterbourne Mike Baker jpress Buy a Photo

3. Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Pictured: Bernice Allen & Kin Lindsay Mike Baker jpress Buy a Photo

4. Leamington Lights switch on 2018 Leamington Lights switch on 2018. Pictured: Paul & Layla Bagwell Mike Baker jpress Buy a Photo

View more