In pictures: new wave of facilities set to open at Leamington leisure centre

By the end of the month Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington will have a range of new facilities on offer for the public to use and enjoy.

Work on a major revamp of the centre, part of a larger £14.5 million project to upgrade both this site and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick, is nearing completion and the improvements are there for all to see.

When the centre re-opened after a closure of several months last August it included improved ‘dry side’ changing rooms, a new state-of-the-art gym and more fitness suites for classes such as spinning.

Now that the second stage of the project is almost finished the centre now boasts a new four-court sports hall, much-improved reception area, cafe, ‘changing village’ for the swimming pool and the town’s very first indoor Clip ’n’ Climb climbing centre offering 13 themed experiences for people of all ages and abilities.

Families, youngsters, athletes, seniors, clubs and community groups will be able to benefit from more opportunities to take part in physical activity when the sports hall opens its doors.

The new facility includes badminton, netball, basketball, Boccia and table tennis.

Gary Titford, general manager for Everyone Active which manages the centre, said: “We are passionate about encouraging the local community to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, and the new facilities at Newbold will provide a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get active at this flagship centre.

“The addition of a café, state-of-the-art climbing facility and four-court sports hall to the 100 station fitness-suite and studios and changing facilities completed last year, have made Newbold an all-inclusive leisure destination for local residents.

“I would encourage everyone to come down and see the brilliant new facilities first-hand and find out more about the extensive range of activities that will be on offer.”

Everyone Active manages six leisure centres across the district in partnership with Warwick District Council.

The redevelopment forms part of the council’s multi-million pound investment to deliver improved leisure facilities for those that live and work in the district.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, Cllr Michael Coker, said: “We have truly reached new heights with these wonderful new facilities, which are now available at Newbold Comyn. “We have put a huge amount of careful investment into the district’s leisure centres, providing local people with new opportunities to enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle.

“I am looking forward to trying out the lower part of the ‘Clip ’n’ Climb myself and very much hope that this will encourage everyone to come and see what is now on offer, whatever your age, fitness-level or ability.”

Construction company Speller Metcalfe has carried out the redevelopment.

Group managing director Des o’Neill said: “As a contractor local to the region we have been excited to be a part of Warwick District Council’s leisure investment programme, which will provide real, tangible benefits for the local community and visitors to the area.”

The plans to upgrade both Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre were approved by Warwick district councillors in 2016.

A report to members had said that without this work, the leisure centres would become “not fit for purpose”.

Seven Labour councillors objected to the plans, which involved the pools shutting for more than five months at the same time.

Labour councillor Colin Quinney said “alarm bells” should ring that the cost had risen by about 30 per cent in 12 months when the initial bill for the £15 million project was estimated at £12 million.

Newbold Comyn’s swimming pool was re-opened in August last year while St Nicholas Park was ‘officially re-opened ‘ in April of this year with its pool being re-opened last September.

All of the new facilities at Newbold Comyn will be available to the public by the end of the month.

An official re-opening of the revamped centre will take place in October.

{https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/newbold-comyn-leisure-centre/|For more information click here).