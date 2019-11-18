In pictures: More of your floods photos around Leamington and Warwick After we ran a gallery of your previous photos of the flood waters, we were inundated with more images. So here are a few more photos, showing just how high the water levels rose after the heavy rain last week. Flood waters in Leamington.'Photo by Arne Haugerud. Photo by Arne Haugerud. other Buy a Photo St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday afternoon (Nov 15).'Photo by Geoff Ousbey. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo Flood waters in Jephson Gardens, Leamington. Photo by David Broderick. Jephson Gardens by David Broderick 1 other Buy a Photo Flood waters at Marton on Friday November 15. Photo by Declan Hayden. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3