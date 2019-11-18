Floods waters at Hampton Lucy. Photo by Michael Barnwell.

In pictures: More of your floods photos around Leamington and Warwick

After we ran a gallery of your previous photos of the flood waters, we were inundated with more images.

So here are a few more photos, showing just how high the water levels rose after the heavy rain last week.

Flood waters in Leamington.'Photo by Arne Haugerud.
Photo by Arne Haugerud.
St Nicholas Park, Warwick, on Friday afternoon (Nov 15).'Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
Flood waters in Jephson Gardens, Leamington. Photo by David Broderick.
Jephson Gardens by David Broderick 1
Flood waters at Marton on Friday November 15.
Photo by Declan Hayden.
