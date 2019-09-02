In pictures: Macmillan Cancer Support holds coffee morning for dogs in Leamington

The dogs - ranging from petite cavapoochons and pugs to large black Labrador crosses- and their owners gathered at Pump Room Gardens to pose for pictures to encourage people to get together with friends and family, have fun and raise money for Macmillan. The pack of pooches indulged in dog friendly cupcakes and biscuits washed down with a nice mug of water. Macmillan’s Coffee Morning events will take place on Friday 27th September.

