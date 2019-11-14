In pictures: How our emergency services dealt with the floods near Leamington and Warwick
Our emergency services did an amazing job today (Thursday) helping drivers who got stuck in the floods, following heavy rain.
Here are a few of the photos they took while the were on duty.
1. Fenny Compton
Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station
2. Fenny Compton
Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station
3. Fenny Compton
Photo from Fenny Compton Fire Station
4. Shipston
Photo from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue in the Shipston area.
