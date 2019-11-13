In pictures: flooding in Barford Photo of flooding in Barford by Cathey Horsfall. Courier reader Cathey Horsfall sent in these pictures of flooding in Barford which took place over the weekend. The photos show how the River Avon overflowed into parts of the village near Warwick. Photo of flooding in Barford by Cathey Horsfall. Photo of flooding in Barford by Cathey Horsfall. Photo of flooding in Barford by Cathey Horsfall. By-election for Warwick Myton and Heathcote District Ward to take place at same time as General Election after former councillor is disqualified