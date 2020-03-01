In pictures: Emergency services called to fire in Warwick

Emergency services were called to a fire in Warwick on Saturday evening.

Fire crews and police were called to the incident, which Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service initially said was at a building at the leisure centre next to St Nicholas Park.

A spokesperson from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts has now confirmed that the fire has happened at the site of where their new headquarters were being built.

On their Facebook page they said: “Unfortunately, there has been a fire incident at the new Scout hut site tonight.

“It has been brought under control and is currently under investigation.

“We would encourage everyone not to speculate until we know more.

“We will update everyone as soon as we have more information.”

Emergency services were called to the leisure centre in St Nicholas Park in Warwick on Saturday night. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

