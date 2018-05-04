IN PICTURES: Archbishop of Canterbury visits Southam College

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visited Southam College yesterday (Thursday May 3) where he served as chair of governors just ten years ago.

During his hour-long visit the Archbishop opened the school’s new music block, and was shown plans for the new £2.5 million community sports hall.

He also participated in a debate with the Key Stage 3 debating society, had a question and answer session with Sixth Form students, and saw how the school has been raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Archbishop Justin said: “It is amazing to see how the school has grown and I congratulate all the students, staff and parents for creating such a positive learning environment.”