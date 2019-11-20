P3 Charity won the award for Warwick District Charity of the Year.

In pictures: A great night of celebrations at the Leamington Business Awards

Here are a few photos from the 2019 Leamington Business Awards.

The team at Reyousable are interviewed by Touch FM's Kirsty Leahy after being awarded with the Highly Commended certificate for New Business of the Year.

1. Leamington Business Awards 2019

Photo by Sally Evans Photography.
Bluebasil won the award for New Business of the Year.

2. Leamington Business Awards 2019

Photo by Sally Evans Photography.
Winner of the Business and the Community Award: Wright Hassall (award presented by sponsors Royal Priors Shopping Centre).

3. Leamington Business Awards 2019

Photo by Sally Evans Photography.
Leamington Therapy Centre were 'highly commended' in the Customer Service Excellence Award.

4. Leamington Business Awards 2019

Photo by Sally Evans Photography.
